Bikes for hire down by the riverside in Whanganui. Photo / Nicola Patrick

The temptation of e-cars and zero-carbon travel

By Nicola Patrick

Don't test drive a Tesla, at least not if you're serious about buying an electric car. They are awesome and far too tempting.

No comment on Elon Musk — there are a few issues there — but the car is amazing. We hired one for three days on holiday last year and I was blown away. They are fun and fast and really responsive.

I'm not a car person but I am a climate action person so had always wondered about the Tesla. Zero-carbon travel appeals to me. My sister drives a Leaf so I'm familiar with those, but they don't offer the range I need for my regular travel to Taumarunui.

The latest car purchase stats for 2021 shows Tesla hitting the top 10 for the first time (don't worry ute-fans, the Ford Ranger is still number one). My hope is more people buy them so that at some point in the future, there is an affordable second-hand market for people like me.

In the meanwhile, it's back to reducing my carbon footprint without getting a second mortgage. And that means to beat my feet. Luckily I live centrally so walking is easy, particularly with the summer we're having.

The next step is getting my electric bike out of retirement and using it more. I've put a pannier bag on the side, which makes it easy to use to whip to the supermarket instead of jumping in the car.

Riding the bike is a relaxing experience, thanks to our cycle paths. As long as I'm not worrying about cars, cruising along in the sun and fresh air feels good. It was great to see an e-bike hire option down at the River Traders Market in the weekend too.

My impossible-to-buy-for boyfriend got an electric skateboard from me as his combo birthday-Christmas gift last year, which he loves. So he then bought his son an electric scooter, which I get to use too. We ran into a friend heading off to a work meeting on her e-scooter the other day — numbers are growing.

Today at the river I even saw an electric foil board — they look like a blast, and are less offensive than a jetski, in terms of noise and fumes.

I've started taking the bus to Wellington on some weekends, which I find much less tiring than driving. And less stressful than city driving. I catch up on reading or watching TV and the time flies.

Nicola Patrick took the bus to Wellington. Photo / Nicola Patrick

What would it take to get out of your car and try an alternative form of transport? While electric cars may be the cars of the future and a very helpful option, cars are not the future we need.

Nicola Patrick is a mum of two boys, a Horizons councillor, leads Thrive Whanganui, is a Green Party member and has a science degree.