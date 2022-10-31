"Curiosity is the superpower in the second half of our lives."

- Brené Brown

We hear a lot about superpowers these days - superheroes, winged warriors and the like. Mostly on TV and in movies; in the toys that we buy for our children and the computer games so many of us play. For many of us, 'superpower' calls to mind powerful and influential nations which dominate others with their extensive ability to exert influence or project power on a global scale. But, it can also be an exceptional or extra power or ability.

I'm thinking about curiosity as a superpower, as Brené Brown's quote suggests. Casandra Brené Brown is an American professor, lecturer, author, and podcast host, and is known in particular for her research on shame, vulnerability, and leadership.

Being in the second half of my life (that is, from about 50 onwards), I find myself with an increasing desire to learn, ask questions and increase my self-awareness. Talking to myself when things go wrong has become my best choice, instead of blaming others. My Angels have given me some good hints regarding this – to not push blame on another person; to talk to myself like I would to someone I love and get back on my emotional feet; to understand that my worth and belonging is not negotiable with other people.

I find myself curious because I spent so much of my life trying to fit in with others instead of standing on my own. Fitting in over belonging to myself has been painful for me - being vulnerable is a risk, but it is worth it.

My Angels have suggested a few new superpowers I might consider, and you might be curious to try them too, my friends. Consider gaining super creativity, and powerful new habits. Having unstoppable willpower, instantly being able to reduce stress; always being open to learning and having better control over your mind. Then, we can take on all the supervillains that might be around us. I am curious to see how it goes for you.



Arohanui, Shirley-Joy.