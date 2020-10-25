Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

The Monday Q&A: Neil Jones on photography and why he chose to make Whanganui home

5 minutes to read

After travelling around the North Island for three years trying to find a place to call home, Neil Jones chose Whanganui and has been here since 2004. Photo / Supplied

By:

Every Monday, the Chronicle fires 10 questions at a Whanganui local. This week Logan Tutty sits down with YourTour360 founder Neil Jones.

What is your history in Whanganui? How long have you been here for?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.