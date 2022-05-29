Dame Maggie Smith and Alex Jennings in a scene from Alan Bennett's "The Lady In The Van". Photo / Getty Images

Most of us are familiar with the story of "The Lady in the Van" by actor, essayist and playwright Alan Bennett who befriended "Mary Shepherd" in the 1970s when she parked her van near his home in Camden.

When Bennett and his neighbours became concerned for her welfare it was suggested "Miss Shepherd" should move her van on to Alan Bennett's property. She did so — and stayed there for 15 years!

While I find the (mostly) true story of the lady who lived in a van quite funny, I also find it quite sad. She's a tragic figure suffering from mental illness. Earlier in her life, her brother had her institutionalised but she escaped, preferring to live alone in her van.

By all accounts the van wasn't very clean. In an interview with Maggie Smith, who acted the title role in both the stage and film versions of "The Lady in the Van", she said Miss Shepherd did everything in the van "... and I mean EVERYTHING!" she said.

From time to time Miss Shepherd disappeared.

Concerned, Alan Bennett visited the person she'd named as her next of kin, her brother, who was able to tell him more of her story.

Her real name was Margaret Fairchild, a gifted pianist who'd studied piano in Paris under the virtuoso pianist Albert Cortot.

What happened? Why did such a talented lady succumb to mental illness?

While it's entertaining theatre, it's also thought-provoking. That excellent director Ross Gilbertson was very enthusiastic about directing "The Lady in the Van" at Repertory Theatre but the rights weren't available.

Ross has since died but now that the rights are available we at The Rep are keen to produce "The Lady in the Van" in the near future.

Watch this space!