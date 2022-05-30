Who was the author and illustrator of Beautiful Whanganui?

Whanganui district arts quiz

Compiled by David Scoullar

1. The Sarjeant Gallery in 1995-96 staged a photographic exhibition called Wanganui Seen 1960-1993 by which photographer?

2. When Covid struck a cast member of the play Flat Out at Repertory Theatre in May, who was the director who stepped into the breach?

3. Jacq Dwyer and Caitlin Finnerty have worked together to produce two books documenting the history and people of what district in South Taranaki?

4. What year did the Tylee Cottage residency begin?

5. Who was the first to take up this residency?

6. Who is the author and illustrator of Beautiful Whanganui, a baby's book with black and white images?

7. This Whanganui girl was just 11 when she won the junior title at the NZ Golden Guitar Awards in Gore in 2021.

8. This local boy with vast experience in NZ armed forces bands has returned to be musical director of the Whanganui Jazz Orchestra.

9. Who is the founder and co-ordinator of NZ's only women's fest, La Fiesta?

10. Charlie Durham is the name of the third book by which farmer/author who lives on the upper Whanganui River?

Quiz Answers

1. Ans Westra. The gallery also published a book of the same name. She was the Tylee Cottage artist in residence in 1993.

2. Kerry Girdwood.

3. Alton, near Patea. The two editions of The History of a Settlement cover the development of the community and family stories.

4. 1986.

5. Photographer Laurence Aberhart, now internationally regarded for his images of unpeopled landscapes and interiors.

6. Bookseller Lesley Stead.

7. Sophie Toyne.

8. Riwai Hina. He also fills in on trombone.

9 . Carla Donson. Festival No 13 this year was the second-largest with around 95 events listed.

10. Richard Steele at Whakahoro.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!