Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

The changing face of Ohakune - no longer just a winter town

5 minutes to read
Ohakune's population is set to increase by 20.1 per cent over the next 10 years. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ohakune's population is set to increase by 20.1 per cent over the next 10 years. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emma Bernard
By
Emma Bernard

Multimedia journalist

Ohakune, traditionally a winter hotspot, is undergoing a transformation with more summer visitors and permanent residents.

Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron said cycling, which attracted visitors year-round, was a major factor in the change.

"We're expecting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.