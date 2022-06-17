Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

A good Whanganui regional bus network may lay base for Wellington rail link - Anthonie Tonnon

6 minutes to read
Anthonie Tonnon is realistic about getting passenger rail to Whanganui - it would take by his best estimation a decade to set it up. Photo / NZME

Anthonie Tonnon is realistic about getting passenger rail to Whanganui - it would take by his best estimation a decade to set it up. Photo / NZME

Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director

Achieving a Whanganui train connection with Wellington may be a pipe dream, but a leading public transport advocate in Whanganui has an idea to pave the way.

Whanganui representative on Horizons Regional Council's passenger transport

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.