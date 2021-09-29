The 90% Project: Whanganui vaccination centres offering smokers info on giving up the smoking habit

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Whanganui Stop Smoking Service is using the Covid-19 vaccine rollout to touch base with those who might want to give up cigarettes.

Recovery areas at vaccination points around Whanganui have been supplied with forms offering information about the service, and the chance to get in touch if quitting is on the horizon.

Elizabeth McMenamin-Pervan, the service's marketing assistant, said most of Whanganui would be visiting a vaccination centre at some point over the next few months, so it was a good opportunity to let people know what the Whanganui Stop Smoking Service offered.

Around 250 people filled it out in the past month.

"We wanted to create an opportunity for people to assess their health and wellbeing in regards to Covid, but also in regards to smoking," McMenamin-Pervan said.

"A lot of people out there don't actually know there's somewhere free you can go to that helps you on your journey to quit."

Aside from patches, gum, and other quit tools, there is also a trained quit coach on site at 49 Ingestre Street.

McMenamin-Pervan said you didn't have to be a smoker to fill out the form and enter the draw.

"Basically, it's all about as many people as possible knowing there's a service that's there to help, in a completely non-judgemental space."

Questions on the form are fairly straightforward, and everyone who fills one out goes into a monthly draw to win a $100 Pak n' Save voucher.

"We ask if you are currently a smoker, and if you would like help to quit," McMenamin-Pervan said.

"You can say if there's someone in your whanau you know would like help.

"So far, we've had such a great response, and a good portion of those who entered do want help.

"There are also people who say they're smokers and don't want help to quit, and that's fine."

McMenamin-Pervan said those who say they don't want help quitting smoking are put in a database so that the service can keep in touch with them "in the hope that they want to quit in the future".

Justice of the Peace Glenn Horrix (left) and lead quit coach Titarakaahu Hika draw the latest winner. Photo / Supplied

The service's clinical director, Dr John McMenamin, said smoking impacted on people's lung health and their general immunity.

"That increases their risk of complications if they were to get the Covid-19 infection," McMenamin said.

"Being vaccinated is the best protection against getting the disease, and is a very good time to think about your health in general.

"If you're smoking, this is a great opportunity to quit. Help is available through your GP or our service. "

For more information on what the service can offer, go to

www.facebook.com/WhanganuiStopSmokingService, or call 0800 200 249.

Vaccination clinics

Thursday 30 September

• Te Pae Tata community hub, Ohakune 9am-3pm

• Te Rito, Victoria Avenue

• Living Waters Medical, Castlecliff

• Aramoho Health Centre

• Taihape Health

• Eastcare Medical Centre

Friday 1 October

• Inspire Gym carpark, Wilson Street 11am-2pm (pop-up clinic + sausage sizzle)

• Te Rito, Victoria Avenue

• Living Waters Medical, Castlecliff

• Central City Pharmacy