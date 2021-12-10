The 90% Project: Top Towns - Whanganui and Ruapehu up in latest figures

Whanganui MP Steph Lewis and mayor Hamish McDouall share a cracker with Kanta Sharma, clinical nurse lead for the Covid-19 vaccination effort. Photo / Bevan Conley

Just 325 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are required for the Whanganui District Health Board area to hit 90 per cent of the eligible population with at least one vaccination, according to the latest Ministry of Health data.

The new figure comes as the Whanganui District jumps a single position since the most recent Top Towns update last Tuesday, moving from 54th place to 53rd.

As it sits, the Whanganui DHB is set to hit the 90 per cent first dose milestone next week. For 90 per cent fully vaccinated, the DHB must deliver another 4565 second doses.

With the milestone just days away, the DHB is encouraging anyone who hasn't yet had their first or second dose to make the move and get their jab.

As an incentive, the DHB is offering a Christmas cracker to everyone who receives a first or second dose of the vaccine. Those receiving a cracker are guaranteed a prize, from a petrol voucher to a brand new iPhone.

Meanwhile, the Ruapehu District has also risen up the ranks for the first time in weeks.

The district recorded its first case of Delta on Wednesday, the same day it jumped one position from 64th position to 63rd in the Top Towns rankings.

A total of 76 per cent of the district's eligible population are now fully vaccinated, while a further 9.3 per cent have had one dose. The district still has the second-highest percentage of unvaccinated residents in the country.

The South Taranaki and Rangitīkei districts remain unchanged, the former sitting at 27th position and the latter at 45th equal, alongside the Kaikoura district.

South Taranaki now has 87.5 per cent of its population fully vaccinated, while Rangitīkei is sitting slightly below that at 83.8 per cent.