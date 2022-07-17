Test your knowledge about sports in the district, including Waverley wonder horse Kiwi. Photo/ NZME

1. With which sport do you associate Turakina farmer Dan Cowper?

2. Which foreign rugby team in NZ for the World Cup in 2011 was welcomed onto the marae at Putiki and helped paddle a double waka on the river?

3. Who was the Bulls man who was co-driver with Bruce McLaren in winning the 1966 Le Man's 24-hour motor race?

4. When did the Border rugby club return to our competition from Taranaki?

5. Name Whanganui's most successful cricket club over the past 35 years.

6. Whanganui's Ricky Lee took out what titles at the NZ Motorcycle Show in Auckland in May with his restored 1925 Indian classic motorbike?

7. Why is the name Wirihana Puri enshrined in NZ rugby history?

8. With which sport do you associate Whanganui's Liam Lace?

9. What were Waverley wonder horse Kiwi's starting odds when it won the 123rd Melbourne Cup?

10. Rangitikei men Onyx Lye and Emile Richardson will represent NZ in what sport at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham?

Correction: Last week's quiz should have included Anzac Pde in the list of Whanganui streets with a z in them.

Quiz Answers

1. 4x4 obstacle racing. Cowper, a multiple NZ 4x4 trial series champion and truck builder runs events on his property that draw big crowds.

2. The USA Eagles.

3. Chris Amon.

4. 2011.

5. United Cricket Club which has produced a large number of reps and once had nine on the side, as well as being the only local club to have three active teams.

6. His bike won the Best American category and the NZ Classic Bike of the Year. Lee has been invited by the Indian Motorcycle Club in Australia to take part in their competitions later this year.

7. From Aramoho and in the Armed Constabulary, Puri is believed to be the first Maori to play in an official game of rugby.

8. Kayaking. He has won the under-23 and open men's championship in the NZ Marathon kayaking 30.5km race for the last two years.

9. 10-l.

10. Boxing.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!