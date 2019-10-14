Voyager 2022 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Terry Sarten: Sauce for the goose not always sauce for the gander

By
3 mins to read
Boris Johnson

COMMENT

The double standards are doubling down on double standards. Witness the Boris McShag Johnson, currently interim Prime Minister of the lesser Great Britain. Let's give him a gender makeover and see what that uncovers?

