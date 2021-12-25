Ten local Whanganui trips to check out these summer holidays

Ohakune Old Coach Rd can be travelled on foot or by bike. Photo / Logan Tutty

Whether you're staying home this summer or visiting the Whanganui region, there are plenty of day excursions on offer.

Mike Tweed picks 10.

Bushy Park Tarapuruhi

Located 25 kilometres from Whanganui on Rangitatau East Rd, Bushy Park Tarapuruhi offers 3.4 kilometres of walking tracks through its forest sanctuary.

The forest was enclosed with a 4.8km pest fence in 2005 and houses diverse communities of native and endemic plants and animals.

One of the star attractions is a northern rata named Ratanui, which is between 500 and 1000 years old.

It is believed to be the largest rata tree in the southern hemisphere.

The sanctuary is free to visit and can be accessed during daylight hours.

Accommodation is also available courtesy of a 22-room Edwardian-era homestead on the property.

Ohakune Old Coach Rd

Originally used to carry passengers and goods between two railheads on the North Island main trunk link, the road between is now a multi-terrain cycle and walking track that takes in one of the few remaining sections of virgin native forest in the North Island.

Heritage features on the trail include a cobbled road, large steel viaducts, a curved tunnel, railway bridge remains, and old campsites.

The terrain along the 15km journey varies significantly, so those who are less confident on a bike should seek advice before embarking on the ride.

Access points can be found at Horopito (north of Ohakune on State Highway 4) and the historic Ohakune railway station.

Waverley Beach

An 8km detour from State Highway 3 at the South Taranaki town of Waverley will take you to Waverley Beach, famous for its rock stacks and caves, along with fishing and offshore reef diving.

The beach campground is located on Coleman Ave and offers 28 powered sites with shower, toilet and kitchen facilities for campers.

No dogs are allowed.

Ātene Skyline

Ātene Skyline Track in Whanganui National Park is a 30-minute drive from the city up Whanganui River Rd.

The route climbs from Whanganui River Rd to a high point of 572 metres at Taumata Trig.

A campsite with drinking water, a shelter and a toilet is available.

The two entrances to this almost circular track begin on Whanganui River Rd and are less than 2km apart.

The track covers 12.7km and usually takes between six and eight hours to complete.

For those who are after something a little more relaxed, the Ātene Viewpoint Walk is a two-hour, 2km return trip offering views of the old Whanganui River bed.

Camping at Mangaweka

On the banks of the Rangitīkei River near Mangaweka sit two campgrounds, one basic and one with a few extra bits and pieces.

Awastone offers Wi-Fi, hot showers and a kitchen, and two cabins are available to book.

The lower-budget Mangaweka Campground is set out over three levels, with only the top featuring powered sites.

Regardless of amenities, both sites offer access to the river within seconds.

Both sites are run by Awastone Riverside Haven, which offers raft and kayak trips and multi-day river journeys.

Paloma Gardens

Owned by Nicki and Clive Higgie, this collection of exotic plants from around the world can be found near Fordell, about 20 minutes outside of Whanganui.

The couple have spent more than 30 years turning their large property into different "zones", including Subtropica, the Desert House, and Bamboo Forests,

if that wasn't enough, there is also the recently-opened Moto 71, a museum featuring 34 motorbikes from Clive Higgie's collection.

The garden itself was named a Garden of National Significance by the New Zealand Gardens Trust.

Opening hours are "all daylight hours, every day of the year", and entry is $10 per person.

Ototoka Beach

Ototoka is a little harder to find than its more popular neighbour, Kai Iwi, but a bumpy drive into the wilderness will eventually lead you to one of Whanganui's best-kept secrets.

Access to Ototoka Beach Rd comes from Handley Rd (past Mowhanau Dr) or Maxwell Station Rd off State Highway 3.

The beach is usually completely empty, and aside from being your own private swimming or fishing spot, the nearby cliffs are a great place for fossil hunting.

The Ototoka pool and waterfall can also be found on the short walk down from the carpark to the sand.

Bason Botanic Gardens

For those who are after a leisurely family picnic, a round of frisbee golf or a game of cricket, this is just the spot.

The gardens themselves offer paths through the native bush area, a lake, flowers in the homestead gardens, and exotic orchids in the conservatories.

They also feature several large sculptures.

An authentic Japanese tea house sits in its own landscaped area and the Boothby Fern house contains a range of native ferns.

Bason Botanic Gardens can be found on the outskirts of Whanganui, on the drive along Rapanui Rd to Kai Iwi beach.

From December to the end of February, the gardens are open 8am-8.30 pm or until dusk.

Westmere Walkway

A moderate level of fitness is required for this 5km trek, which can be accessed at its northern entrance from Brunswick Rd or from its southern end at Kelvin St in Aramoho (beside SaveMart).

The loop takes in rolling countryside through private land and provides views over the city and the river.

It is farmland, so be prepared for a bit of mud and the chance of inquisitive cows.

Walks range from 20 minutes (to the "Rest a While" lookout) up to an hour and a half.

Follow the white track markers.

Whanganui River canoeing/kayaking

It doesn't get much better than paddling down the river in the summer months but be warned, it's quite an undertaking.

Being confident in a canoe and in the water is a must, as is being fit enough to paddle for six to seven hours a day.

There need to be at least two people in your group, plus enough adults to look after any children and teens if something goes wrong. Children must be over the age of 10.

The 145km river journey from Taumarunui to Pipiriki takes about five days to complete by canoe, but a three-day trip (Whakahoro to Pipiriki) is also possible.

You can also take a break from the boat and go on a short walk to the Bridge to Nowhere, and stay at Tieke Kainga, the only DoC hut that is also used as a marae.