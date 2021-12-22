Whanganui District Council urges people to be safe around water activities this summer

Kai Iwi Beach is among the popular swimming spots this summer. Photo / Bevan Conley

Safety should be top of mind for people enjoying swim spots and water-based recreation this summer, Whanganui District Council says.

"Hot weather is on the way and we want to remind people of all ages of the importance of understanding the risks and making careful decisions when swimming or engaging in water activities," council community wellbeing manager Lauren Tamehana said.

"Many of our beautiful swim spots can change from day to day so it's important to assess an area each time you visit."

It was crucial that children were supervised around water and the water was checked for hazards, Tamehana said.

"Make sure you look for hidden logs and debris when diving and swimming, and also check the water's depth, as water levels can change dramatically."

Swimming around vessels – often situated at the Town Wharf and Taupō Quay – was not advised.

"Be aware that when boats are launched there's a high risk of serious injury because they can't stop suddenly and swimmers risk being caught in a boat's wash and struck by a propeller.

"It's also particularly hazardous when boats are turning around and tying up. The best policy for swimmers is to keep clear of boats altogether."

Most rowing clubs don't mind swimmers using their pontoons as long as they respect rowers getting boats in and out of the water.

"Give rowers carrying boats a wide berth in case they drop their heavy boat and damage it or injure a swimmer or themselves," Tamehana said.

The council did not actively encourage jumping off the City Bridge into the awa, Tamehana said.

If people decided to jump off the bridge, they should carefully check the water for logs and debris as well as rowers and other river users.

"Checking for vehicles as you come up onto the bridge is essential for safety as well."

Swimming at the Castlecliff wharf area is prohibited because it can be dangerous. Public access is not allowed to the port and wharf area.

Castlecliff and Kai Iwi (Mowhanau) beaches are patrolled by surf lifeguards from noon to 6pm every day over summer.

"The lifeguards are there to keep people safe so listen to their advice and swim between the flags," Tamehana said.

Rips are a common occurrence on Whanganui coastlines and they can be dangerous. Swimmers are advised to avoid swimming in or near a rip. A rip is identified by discoloured or murky brown water caused by sand stirred up off the bottom; a smoother surface with much smaller waves, with waves breaking either side; debris floating out to sea; a rippled look when the water around is generally calm.