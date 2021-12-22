Whanganui's Dorothy Bright celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family

The St Johns Club was full for Dorothy Bright's 100th birthday celebrations. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's St Johns Club was awash with balloons and well-wishers as long-time member Dorothy (Dot) Bright celebrated her 100th birthday.

Bright, an avid indoor bowls player, was joined at the top table by family members from around the country at Tuesday's celebrations.

Aside from a stint in the South Island, she said she had spent most of her life in Whanganui.

Bright now lives across the road from the club.

"It's really handy, this has become my second home," she said.

"I feel very lucky. It's such a wonderful place."

Her daughter, Lesley Ericson, came all the way from Invercargill for the occasion.

Ericson said her children all idolised their grandma.

"My kids - her grandchildren - have come from Invercargill, Hamilton and just outside of Lawrence to be here," Ericson said.

"One of my sons is in Perth, and my sister and her family are all in Melbourne. They wanted to come as well but obviously, that wasn't an option."

Bright has two children, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Ericson said most of Bright's family had been to the St Johns Club quite a few times before.

"We tend to act as if we belong here.

"Initially, I contacted them to ask if I could hire a function room for Mum's birthday, and a few days later the president called me in Invercargill and said it would be much too big an occasion for a function room.

"They've really pushed the boat out for her.

"She said she didn't know why people were making so much fuss, but I told her she was going to have to grin and bear it."