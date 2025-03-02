Tech detectives: How genealogy has changed in 50 years

“I think the genealogy world just burst at that point.”

These technological advancements have made researching and keeping historical records easier as the internet allows for documents and photos to be sent overseas instantaneously.

During the Covid-19 pandemic NZSG created online courses to help people wanting to try out genealogy.

Another huge development was in DNA technology, which Orme-Whitlock said ‘breaks down brick-walls’.

The development of DNA technology has popularised genealogy with shows such as Sonia Gray’s My Family Mystery and websites like Ancestry.com.

Long-time member June Springer recalled that it took some time for their genealogy work to be appreciated.

“All the academics put us down as ‘granny hunters’ and had no time for us at all, and it took many years of building up records for them to realise we did have something to offer,” she said.

Springer has been a part of NZSG Whanganui since its first meeting in 1975, and was a founder of NZSG Palmerston North.

The 91-year-old has been involved in numerous projects, including working with historical council rates records and transcribing cemeteries.

For Orme-Whitlock her interest started with strange familial similarities.

“I’d always been fascinated by genetics. My mother would say things like my younger brother’s laugh was exactly the same as her fathers, and they’d never met,” she said.

“When I had my own children, I was increasingly fascinated with what I could see in terms of mannerisms, and physical features, and natures. I could see different parts of my family in my own children.

“I started researching and just became completely engaged in the detective work.”

NZSG has been involved in working on shipping records of settler arrivals in New Zealand.

Orme-Whitlock was able to find details of her own family’s journey and arrival in New Zealand more than 150 years ago.

“It’s getting to know your ancestors from the 1870s as people. It brings them to life,” she said.

New Zealand Society of Genealogists' Whanganui branch is celebrating 50 years since its founding in 1975.

NZSAG Whanganui has been involved in projects throughout Whanganui, including their current one with Heads Road Cemetery.

“We have a team working on a publication where all of the soldiers who are buried at Heads Road cemetery are having short-biographies done so that they’re not just a name on a headstone, there’s a story,” Orme-Whitlock said.

“It’s about the social history of their lives as well.”

Orme-Whitlock is also passionate about encouraging genealogy as a school project, allowing kids to research their own family histories.

“We know that understanding more about your own heritage is a big factor in developing a strong sense of self,” she said.

“We’re also wanting to engage younger people with genealogy and engage people with DNA to encourage younger people to become part of the group and perhaps keep it going for another 50 years.”

Orme-Whitlock acknowledged the importance of the NZSG Whanganui community and its ability to not only survive but thrive.

“For us as a community group that started 50 years ago with 10 people, and is now not only still active but growing, it’s pretty exciting.”

Springer said the work she did was to allow other genealogists to research effectively.

“Those records now, the rates records and the cemetery records, they’re there for posterity and other people can use them,” she said.

“That was always the focus, making records available for other genealogists.”

Orme-Whitlock said NZSG supported people researching their family history and to advocate for the survival of archives.

Present and past members, and visitors are invited to the NZSG Whanganui 50th anniversary on March 10 at 6.45pm at the Alexander Heritage and Research Library.

The event will feature a retro themed supper and a panel of long-serving NZSG members.

There is a door charge of $3 for non-members and attendees are invited to bring a plate.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.