Tech detectives: How genealogy has changed in 50 years

Another huge development was in DNA technology, which Orme-Whitlock said ‘breaks down brick-walls’.
The development of DNA technology has popularised genealogy with shows such as Sonia Gray’s My Family Mystery and websites like Ancestry.com.
Long-time member June Springer recalled that it took some time for their genealogy work to be appreciated.
“All the academics put us down as ‘granny hunters’ and had no time for us at all, and it took many years of building up records for them to realise we did have something to offer,” she said.
Springer has been a part of NZSG Whanganui since its first meeting in 1975, and was a founder of NZSG Palmerston North.
The 91-year-old has been involved in numerous projects, including working with historical council rates records and transcribing cemeteries.
For Orme-Whitlock her interest started with strange familial similarities.
“I’d always been fascinated by genetics. My mother would say things like my younger brother’s laugh was exactly the same as her fathers, and they’d never met,” she said.
“When I had my own children, I was increasingly fascinated with what I could see in terms of mannerisms, and physical features, and natures. I could see different parts of my family in my own children.
“I started researching and just became completely engaged in the detective work.”
NZSG has been involved in working on shipping records of settler arrivals in New Zealand.
Orme-Whitlock was able to find details of her own family’s journey and arrival in New Zealand more than 150 years ago.
“It’s getting to know your ancestors from the 1870s as people. It brings them to life,” she said.
NZSAG Whanganui has been involved in projects throughout Whanganui, including their current one with Heads Road Cemetery.
“We have a team working on a publication where all of the soldiers who are buried at Heads Road cemetery are having short-biographies done so that they’re not just a name on a headstone, there’s a story,” Orme-Whitlock said.
“It’s about the social history of their lives as well.”