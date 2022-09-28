Athletic celebrates after an early goal on Saturday against Stop Out. Photo / Karen Hughes



By Quinn Mailman

GJ Gardner Whanganui Athletic travelled south to Hutt Park for the second leg of the Central League play-off. Recent renovations and a week of rain meant the Hutt Park pitch needed to pass a 10.30am inspection which it did not. It then passed an inspection at 12pm, only two hours prior to kick-off.

Wind and rain were strong factors in the Hutt and both teams were looking to brave the weather in efforts to gain promotion. Everything was on the line. Today was the day to make history and make a name for yourself, to stand up in moments and deliver when your team needs you most. Two league winners but only one promotion position. An entire season of blood, sweat and tears all coming down to one game.

Whanganui Athletic had to make a couple of changes to their line-up, Captain Ryan Holden moving to the back to replace Shaan Stuart, who went overseas last Monday and Ants Bell coming into the front three with Zac Farmer moving to England earlier in the week. This also brought 16-year-old Charlie Meredith a starting spot out right. Athletic played into the wind in the first half and looked to play out a highly energetic Stop Out and look to be more dangerous in the second half.

Both teams came out in high spirits, pushing quick play and looking to work their way into the game. It remained an even contest as neither team would give an inch. A few chances were created but the half was a deadlock as both teams entered the tunnels all square. Nothing between the two sides, however Athletic would have a strong wind at their back going into the second half.

Ants Bell made the most of his starting spot and found the back of the net early into the second half after placing it past the Palmerston North Boys High goalkeeper. Each leg of the play-off was played under the rules of the home teams federation. Stop Out were allowed to transfer an out of club goalkeeper in for the game as their keeper was injured - a move they would not have been able to do in the first leg under Central Football rules.

Mailman was the first to leave the Athletic bench as he replaced Stewart and made an impact straight away, creating good opportunities to double their lead. One of these coming from a high press, where the keeper could only clear it to his feet and he took a touch past the young goalie where he smashed it straight at the sole defender who was on the line. Smith sat on the 6-yard box unmarked in disbelief with the selfish play. Mailman then found himself on the end of a Calvert long ball where he drove towards the box, seeing Smith in the middle, he was caught in two minds and ended up having a shot blocked as the hesitation cost him a goal-scoring chance.

Both teams started making changes as fatigue set in and fresh legs were needed. One of these included Jerram Tuck who came on for Stop Out in the 74th minute, Tuck had a chip on his shoulder, being benched and this only fuelled the fire, taking only 11 minutes to get on the scoresheet and equalise 1-1. The 85th goal meant the Stop out would win the tie on away goals should the score remain the same over the last 5 minutes. 5 minutes turned into 12 as an array of yellow cards were shown to Stop Out players as they resorted to time-wasting tactics - obtaining three within the last 5 minutes.

This tactic backfired as Athletic won themselves a penalty in the 95th minute when Josh Smith was brought down. Up steps Ryan Holden. A man who has not missed a penalty since he first arrived in 2016. Brooklyn Browne dives to his right and manages to save the penalty before Holden follows up the save and chips it back over Browne to restore the lead and put Athletic up 2-1. The game was all but won.

Just when you thought it was all over, Stop Out attacked down the right wing and crossed the ball to Craven who headed it past Calvert to make it 2-2 only one minute after Athletic thought they had won it. How many turns could this game take? The gamesmanship shown by Stop Out earlier saved them in the end as it allowed them enough time to equalise and put the game to extra-time as both legs finished 2-2.

Right on the brink of half time Tuck managed to find the back of the net again, a heroic performance off the bench, his brace putting Stop Out up for the first time in the leg but at the most crucial point. Athletic managed chances in the second half but Stop Out set up shop and held out the attacks to steal the game in extra-time of a memorable game and play-off.

It was an outrageous two legs, neither team giving an inch. Across the nine goals, no team ever led by two goals, and it was a mammoth encounter with each party striking but ultimately Stop Out took the spoils in front of the home crowd and earned the right to play in the 2023 Central League.

Both teams and clubs should be immensely proud of their performances not only across the two legs but throughout the 2022 season.