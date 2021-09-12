Te Wiki o te Reo Māori: Online competition for Māori Language Week in Whanganui

Māori information librarian Jasmin Ratana is encouraging everyone to have a go at te reo during Māori Language Week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Māori information librarian Jasmin Ratana is encouraging everyone to have a go at te reo during Māori Language Week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Māori Language Week kicks off on Monday and Jasmin Ratana says it's about people using the language in whatever way they can.

"Simply try out one word, a greeting, or a full sentence – be bold and give it a go," she said.

Ratana is Whanganui District Council's Māori information librarian and is encouraging people to share they ways they are using the language during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, which runs until Sunday.

The council is running an activity on its Facebook page.

"Under Covid-19 alert levels, we want you to focus on activities around your home so that everyone stays safe.

"Activities could include cooking a meal, playing a game or just relaxing with your whānau. Add a photo, drawing or even your kōrero in a video to the comments section of the council's Facebook page to show us how you like to use te reo.

"Make a post on the Whanganui District Council page featuring te reo and you'll also be in to win a great prize."

Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui education officer Sietske Jansma will co-ordinate entries and two $50 grocery vouchers will be awarded as spot prizes.

The Te Wiki o te Reo Māori team at Whanganui District Library Te Whare Pukapuka o Whanganui will also help council staff with the opportunity to practise their te reo.

"This is a great time to acknowledge how far we have come over the years with the inclusion of te reo Māori in everyday life and to affirm that we will continue to cherish this language that is unique to Aotearoa," Ratana said.

More information, resources, and ideas for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2021 can be found at: www.tetaurawhiri.govt.nz