By RNZ
If Taranaki Maunga were to erupt more than 5000 farms could be left isolated for months, according to new University of Canterbury research.
Study co-author Dr Heather Craig said up to 40% of rural roads and 45% of bridges around the mountain could be affected.
The researchers modelled how the rural region was linked through its farms, marae, towns and the local airport to see how disruptive a future eruption could be.
“We’ve been doing a whole body of work called He Mounga Puia, a big five-year project to look at Taranaki volcanic future,” Craig said.