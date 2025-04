Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Agricultural communities are highly exposed to volcanic impacts - including road network disruption and isolation. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

If Taranaki Maunga were to erupt more than 5000 farms could be left isolated for months, according to new University of Canterbury research.

Study co-author Dr Heather Craig said up to 40% of rural roads and 45% of bridges around the mountain could be affected.

The researchers modelled how the rural region was linked through its farms, marae, towns and the local airport to see how disruptive a future eruption could be.

“We’ve been doing a whole body of work called He Mounga Puia, a big five-year project to look at Taranaki volcanic future,” Craig said.