The Whānau Hobby Hut, a wood workshop where kids can create whatever they like, has started up again in Taihape. Photo / Supplied

A community wood workshop in Taihape is back again for 2022 and its founder says there are some exciting projects planned for the year.

Wanting to give the kids and adults of Taihape a space to be creative with wood, Gary Johnson started Whānau Hobby Hut in 2019.

A builder by trade, Johnson said he had always been interested in offering a space where all members of the family could come down and build whatever they desired.

Set up in the old Scout Hall, Whānau Hobby Hut had its first workshop of the year last night.

"I just wanted a space for parents, grandparents and kids to come along and make whatever they want basically. It costs nothing, it's all free.

"I always wanted to get the kids involved and off their smartphones and computers. Basically, they are banned from here."

More than 100 kids have come and gone over the years.

Everything created is made out of wood.

There were a regular group of keen woodworkers and some who were more casual, Johnson said.

"Then you have kids that wander in and out when they want to make something and you might not see them for a month or two.

"We have had a lot of really cool things come out of here."

Some sort of weapon, whether that be a gun, knife, or shield, all proved to be popular for the children.

"Kids will be kids," Johnson said.

"But after that, they usually want to make something for their parents, their mothers usually."

For the adults, chopping boards, rolling pins and letterboxes were all popular creations.

"There is some real talent among the kids. You name it, they can do it."

Since starting in 2019, the Taihape community has rallied around the Whānau Hobby Hut, donating all sorts of supplies including tools, wood and more.

On March 5, the group will begin building a couple of wooden kayaks. The plan is to go to Duddings Lake or another lake in the region and have a bit of fun.

"I have a friend that builds wooden kayaks in Feilding. He will come over and help us get all started."

Johnson said if it was something the children wanted, they could possibly create some items that could go on display at a local shop.

"They could make a few things, sell them and make some pocket money."

• Whānau Hobby Hut is at the old Scout hall at 32 Huia St for children on Wednesdays 6pm to 8pm and adults on Thursdays 7pm-9pm. Adults are asked to BYO timber. Over 12-year-olds must be vaccinated.