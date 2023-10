Police have named a person who died following a crash on State Highway 1 at Taihape. Photo / Bevan Conley

The man who died after a crash on State Highway 1 in Taihape last week can be named.

He was 27-year-old Java Sinisa, of Mount Eden, Auckland.

Sinisa was riding a motorbike on Friday, October 20, when he collided with a car about 3.40pm.

He was critically injured in the crash and later died in hospital.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.