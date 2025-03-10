Defence counsel Scott Oliver argued Valentine’s repeat offending was because he had become overwhelmed by farm work.

Animal welfare inspectors noted during the first inspection several dead lambs in a paddock less than 100m from the property’s dwelling. Twenty-seven lambs were found either down or dead.

The downed lambs seized had body weights between 18 and 22kg. Lambs should weigh between 35 and 40kg at this time of year.

A further inspection revealed 14 sheep had died due to flystrike, and a follow-up visit found a further 19 sheep died from the same condition, in which blowflies lay eggs in the animal’s skin.

A search warrant in March last year discovered 18 sheep dead from flystrike and another 93 affected. A significant parasite burden from the blood-sucking barber’s pole worm was found in the flock.

Valentine was found not to have implemented a drenching programme that would prevent parasitism, and was considered a basic farming practice.

Inspectors visited the property in April and found, despite a previous warning, no cattle had been dehorned.

A black steer had a horn growing into the side of its face. The horn had penetrated the skin, and was causing the animal pain and distress.

In July, a further inspection was made after a member of the public complained.

Inspectors found Valentine had placed 1000 lambs onto rank pasture after being shorn despite sheep needing 20% to 50% more feed when shorn in the colder months.

There were numerous emaciated lambs in the flock and samples taken revealed the lambs had an unacceptably high parasite burden.

The inspector identified 57 lambs had died from a lack of nutrition and/or parasite burden.

MPI concluded that between May 2023 to July last year, Valentine wilfully ill-treated 65 sheep, recklessly ill-treated 107, ill-treated 153, and failed to provide 3173 sheep with a minimum standard of care.

The court heard, in total, some 3498 animals were subjected to Valentine’s poor management and neglect.

Farmer was “spread too thin and overwhelmed”, defence says

Oliver arguedValentine’s offending was not motivated by an attempt to drive up profit but was instead because he was overwhelmed by farm work.

“He was on his own, spread too thin and overwhelmed.”

Valentine’s father, who was his farming and business partner, had died and had left him in a position where he took on all the work himself, Oliver said.

The defence said Valentine accepted his wrongdoing and admitted “it was the wrong thing to do to keep bashing on”.

Oliver asked Valentine’s disqualification be limited to sheep and cattle, so he could continue to look after his horses.

“He’s been a farmer all his life... that [disqualification] is going to have an impact on him.”

MPI prosecutions senior solicitor Martin Bannan said the offending had led to the deaths of about 172 animals and that a penalty close to the maximum would be appropriate.

‘Entirely avoidable’, says Ministry for Primary Industry

MPI regional manager animal welfare and Nait Compliance Gray Harrison said the animals were subjected to unreasonable distress and pain because of Valentine’s failure to ensure effective parasite controls were in place.

“The death of these animals was entirely avoidable.

“All farmers or people in charge of animals are responsible for the welfare of their animals at all times. This includes providing quality feed and timely veterinarian attention.”

Harrison said MPI’s message to farmers who did not appropriately care for their animals was that the ministry would take action and, where necessary, place the matter before the court.

MPI encouraged any member of the public who is aware of animal ill-treatment or cruelty to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 00 83 33.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.