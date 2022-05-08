Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui ChronicleUpdated

Taco Bell plans to build Whanganui store

2 minutes to read
The site on Victoria Ave where Restaurant Brands plans to build a new Taco Bell store. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director

There are plans to fill a section in the middle of town that has sat empty for almost a decade with a well-known American fast-food restaurant.

Restaurant Brands, the company behind the Taco Bell franchise,

