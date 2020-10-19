Sustainable Snippets: Upcyclables please, not rubbish

The Whanganui Environment Base (WhEB) performs a valuable service to the community.

We accept a wide variety of objects which are not suitable for op shops but can be upcycled. Egg trays and cartons, jars, wallpaper, fabric, cake tins, bubblewrap and curtains are popular items brought in.

Even natural items such as shells, small pieces of driftwood or branches covered with moss or lichen appear, gathered as souvenirs of a wonderful day out and perhaps intended for making into an art masterpiece. The many artists who support us rejoice when finding these treasures.

Everything in the WhEB can be reused or repurposed. Sometimes things can be repaired. This is called upcycling.

However, occasionally, the WhEB is used as a dumping ground. Recently I arrived at work to find the porch full of boxes containing old books, broken handled bags, dirt-encrusted jars, an old electric mixer, a hand mincer minus most of its parts, grubby kitchenware and packets of food well out of date and partly used.

The hearts of WhEBsters (volunteers who work at the WhEB) sink when we find rubbish like this on our doorstep. Valuable time is taken to process it; some to wash and dry, some such as crockery and books to take to an op shop. We have to pay to dump some.

We do not accept electrical items, books and packets of food.

Intact old jars and bottles are accepted at the WhEB.

Please take a few moments to think if your unwanted items fit with the WhEB ethos of upcycling.

Our organisation is run entirely by Sustainable Whanganui volunteers and relies on community input and donations to keep going. We value the support of the many citizens who understand and support our place in society

Just as I finished this column, a couple dropped off a box of jars, washed, lidded and sparkling. It made my day.