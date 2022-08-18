Sixty-one per cent of those surveyed said current rural phone connectivity did not meet their needs. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rural residents say they continue to have difficulties accessing digital services according to a recent survey on internet access and digital confidence in the Whanganui district.

The survey, carried out by the Whanganui District Council and the Whanganui Rural Community Board, revealed two clear themes.

The first was the reliance on landlines for connectivity and secondly the concerns for lack of safety and in emergencies because of an absence of other options.

When asked if current rural phone connectivity met their needs, 61 per cent said no, 18 per cent said somewhat and 28 per cent said yes.

When asked why their current rural phone connectivity did not meet their needs, 52 respondents said there was a lack of cellphone coverage, 28 said it was due to unreliable connections and 12 said they had concerns about making contact in an emergency.

Of the 148 responses, 112 households stated they had a cellphone, 76 a landline. 55 had both. Seven indicated they had a satellite phone.

"Of the responses received, the Kai Iwi (Mowhanau) subdivision featured prominently," said Whanganui District Council's connected community advisor Jo Buckingham, who initiated the survey.

"Their response reflected the negative impact low connectivity had on the community."

Jo Buckingham said the Mowhanau community featured prominently in results of the survey. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui Rural Community Board chair Peter Oskam said there was now a large focus on Mowhanau.

"We have to do a bit more research to do like doorknocking to see what reception each area has, but the problem is pretty obvious there," Oskam said.

Buckingham said to make any real impact, the best thing would be to focus on one area,

"And Mowhanau looks like a good area to deep dive into," she said.

"There's a lot out there that can be done, but it's about what is going to make the most difference."

Buckingham said there was a lack of responses for the survey from along the Whanganui river road community.

"This shows the importance of direct engagement and by community champions as seen in Mowhanau beach."

On a map that shows responses on how people rated their mobile phone coverage, there is evidently less coverage further up the river road and State Highway 4.

Buckingham said as cellphones were the dominant technology, installing more cellphone towers over the next five years could be the best initiative because they could be upgraded as 5g broadband became more widespread.

"For the long term, satellite could be a way forward for rural connectivity," she said.

"For all we know, government could start backing satellite coverage for rural areas tomorrow."

Peter Oskam said rural connectivity is essential to health and safety and helps give a community its identity. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Oskam said the next steps involved collating and releasing the data from the survey in full, making submissions and lobbying for better rural connectivity.

"It involves writing to the ministers and the people who run the networks and keep an eye on what they're doing."

Oskam said digital communication had replaced the rural community hall as a way for communities and individuals to connect.

"Good internet connection helps neighbours stay in touch, is essential to health and safety and helps give a community its identity."

The Government is working towards having 99.8 per cent of the population connected to improved broadband by the end of 2023.

Digital Economy and Communications Minister David Clark said this target would be achieved by investing in programmes such as the Rural Broadband Initiative, the Marae Digital Connectivity programme and the Mobile Blackspot Fund.

"Having our rural communities in a position to participate fully in the digital economy, is a much-needed push in the right direction as we go about securing an economic recovery for the country."

Of the 350 towers installed nationwide, six are in South Taranaki, seven are in Rangitīkei, and five are in Whanganui.

The towers in Whanganui are in Fordell, Mangamahu, Otoko, Three way junction, and Ūpokongaro.