Superintendent Scott Fraser welcomed as new Central District Police Commander

Whanganui kaumatua John Maihi (front) accompanies new Central District Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser at the powhiri at Te Rangimarie Marae. Photo / Supplied

New Central District Police Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser describes rural and provincial communities as his "happy place".

Fraser was welcomed into his new role with a pōwhiri at Te Rangimarie Marae in Rangiotu, Manawatū, on Wednesday.

He takes over from Chris de Wattignar, who is now Iwi and Communities Assistant Commissioner and was at the pōwhiri, along with Assistant Commissioner - Investigations Sue Schwalger, Assistant Commissioner - Districts Sandra Venables, Central District police staff and executive, iwi, community leaders, whānau and friends.

Fraser told the gathering he was looking forward to working with the diverse communities across the Central District.

He referred to the phrase "whakarongo pīkari", and said his plan was to "listen attentively" during his first few months as Central District Commander.

"I don't plan on coming in and enforcing change. It doesn't mean I am going to do nothing, but it means I am going to listen to my staff and the community."

Venables said Fraser's inclusive leadership style would "further strengthen relationships within the Central District communities with a focus on our strategic priorities and partnerships".

New Police Central District Commander Superintendent Scott Fraser (right) with Area Commander Whanganui-Ruapehu Inspector Nigel Allan. Photo / Supplied

Fraser has spent more than 19 years working in rural and provincial communities and described them as his "happy place".

"I am passionate about Central District - it's everything about it, the people, the environment, the geography."

The Central Police District covers an area that stretches from the North Taranaki Bight, across to Ruapehu, south to Ōtaki in the west and across to the Tararua ranges in the east.

He said he would be focused on the wellbeing of his staff and the people in the Central District community.

"I am a strong believer in caring for our people - the better we care for our police staff, the better we can care for our communities.

"We want police to be the easiest people to work with. If we are easy to work with, others will want to work with us and together we can achieve great things – that's my philosophy."

Fraser has held a variety of roles during his 28 years with New Zealand Police. They include frontline, CIB and AOS. He was deployed to the Solomon Islands before being promoted to Inspector in 2008.

He has spent the past five years as general manager of training, based at the Royal New Zealand Police College. During this time, he undertook three Acting Assistant Commissioner roles, including leading the police response to Covid-19.