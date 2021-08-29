Sunny days and light easterly breezes on the way for Whanganui

Whanganui residents can expect fine weather this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

The sun is forecast to shine on Whanganui as we move to Covid-19 alert level 3 this week.

Metservice meteorologist Stephen Glassey said there may be a few showers early this morning.

"Those will clear and there will be southeasterly winds that might be quite gusty at times," he said.

"Tuesday will be mainly fine with easterly winds and the temperatures on both days will be fairly mild with a high of 15C on Monday and 14C on Tuesday."

By Wednesday, the easterlies will have died down to light breezes and the region can look forward to a calm, fine day with a high of 16C.

The fine spell is expected to last until Sunday with no rain forecast and temperatures of 17C to 18C and a northwesterly change on the way.

The days are also getting longer with the sun rising around 6.40am and setting at 6pm by the end of the week.

"Daylight saving is now less than four weeks away," Glassey said.

"We're due to put the clocks back on September 26 so the days are now noticeably longer."

There was significant rainfall in Whanganui on Friday when 12mm was recorded at Whanganui Airport, and 4.6mm recorded on Saturday.

Glassey said no rain was forecast for the region until early next week when a northwesterly change was expected.