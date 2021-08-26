Wanganui Jockey Club's spring race meeting likely to run behind closed doors

Alert levels need to drop to at least 3 for next weekend's traditional Wanganui spring race meeting to proceed. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Wanganui Jockey Club's traditional spring meeting next weekend in Whanganui is likely to run behind closed doors for the second year on end if it runs at all.

Last year the protocols under the then Covid-19 alert level 2 prevented the public attending leaving only the bare essential number of people on track to allow the meeting to go ahead.

Under alert level 4 racing in New Zealand cannot proceed.

WJC operations manager Bret Field said if Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dropped the current alert level 4 lockdown to level 3 for regions other than Auckland at this afternoon's press conference, racing could resume with strict regulations imposed.

A drop to level 3 would mean racing could resume this weekend at Ashburton, Manawatū and Te Rapa tomorrow and Matamata on Sunday.

"And as long as the alert level stays under level 4 until next Saturday (September 4), we can race in Wanganui," Field said.

"Last year we ran this spring meeting at level 2 behind closed doors, the public was not permitted. Only jockeys, trainers, their staff and raceday officials essential to servicing the meeting were allowed on-course.

"The same applies under level 3, along with all the normal social distancing, personal hygiene and wearing of masks. My understanding is that the public cannot return to race meetings until we return to at least level 1 and I can't see that happening by next weekend," Field said.

Last season the Wanganui spring meeting ran with the Wanganui Guineas the only black type event on the programme. The traditional Listed fillies race and the longstanding two-year-old event, the first race for juveniles for the season in New Zealand, were missing from the card.

"At this stage all three are back on the programme. Let's hope alert levels drop to at least 3 or better so we can race here next week."