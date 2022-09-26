Artists Open Studios Trust members Charlie Meyerhoff (co-ordinator), Lyndsay Patterson, Adele Dubarry, Laura Buchanan, Neil Buddle and Des Warahi in the gallery of Brown & Co. Absent is Lynne Vinsen. Photo / Paul Brooks

Charlie Meyerhoff is Artists Open Studios co-ordinator for the second year running and everything is under control for 2023, and, this time, it's a whole new ballgame.

Systems are already in place, there are no Covid restrictions and optimism is running high.

Charlie is refreshed and has renewed energy after time away from the event and time away from Whanganui. Eight weeks with family in Yorkshire, enjoying the countryside, picnicking, playing cricket and football, has enabled her to come back to Artists Open Studios with new vigour.

Last year, being aware that this was an entirely new event for her, Charlie was under pressure to come up with new ideas and new ways to present the two weekends in a way that would please the people who took her on as co-ordinator. But ...

"What is Artists Open Studios? It's boutique, it's a niche event that's focused on the artists: their studios, their livelihood, in their homes. We don't need to put all this street entertainment and music acts on, because that's not about the artists and their art.

"We look at the event calendar from Boxing Day through to April, it's massive."

Charlie wants to keep Artists Open Studios simple and keep it all about the artists, their studios and their work. Undistracted, people can see more studios and more art.

"I feel my role, this year, is about bringing people to Whanganui. I want to target art collectors, buyers, art enthusiasts around [the country], and bring them, because they're the ones who are going to want to see the studios, and we get to showcase our talent.

"It's a great event: it doesn't need dismantling and changing."

The trust is launching registrations from October 1 till October 31. Registration and payment is now due at the same time. That removes an unnecessary administration process, says Charlie. The artists have been informed by advertising and newsletter. Registration fees have also increased this year from $175 to $200.

"That gives them registration, their slot in the trail guide and on the website, and they will get promoted on social media. We don't market individual artists nationally: we market the event nationally. We can bring them to the town, but it's up to [the artist] to attract the buyers, the enthusiasts into their studios.

"From a marketing point of view, and knowing how much things cost, I think they get a really good deal."

Charlie says they're looking at putting workshops on this year, with subjects like social media, photography and display, all geared to help artists promote themselves to the much wider community. One workshop will focus on turning art into a business.

"Whanganui and Partners are going to do some and some artists are going to do some."

She says Niki Vernon will take an accountancy workshop to assist with the business side of art.

Charlie would like to see artists use social media more to bring art enthusiasts to their studios. At the last Artists Open Studios, those who used modern technology to promote themselves did very well, even in the cold Covid climate of the time.

Others collaborated with other artists to make their studio an event, a destination for those looking for variety, friendly, engaging faces and a comfortable environment. They too did well.

"When we do the welcome night, that's going to be my big message to the artists. You have to picture it like you are the Whanganui mainstreet; we're going to drop off a whole lot of people at the bridge: how are you going to get them into your store?

"People are coming here because they want to see the raw artist in their own habitat. If people want to buy art but not speak to the artist and be in a quiet room, they will go to a gallery. They are coming here because they want to see the artist at work: they want to know who they are buying from.

"It's the sort of thing a lot of our artists do really well. I think it would be interesting to try and help some of the others and that's why we're putting on the workshops.

"I'm super excited for 2023. I see it as a return to the core. Bring it on."

Artists Open Studios are on during the last weekend of March and the first weekend of April. The trail guides are due out in February.

Assisting this year are three replacement board members: Adele Dubarry, Laura Buchanan and Lynne Vinsen join chairman Neil Buddle with Des Warahi and Lyndsay Patterson.