Studio classes hope for return to pre-Covid attendance

Eddy Kennedy is thankful for the support of the community for his yoga classes. Photo / Paul Brooks

As Covid-19 continues to run through Whanganui many people are putting their attendance at studio classes such as dance and yoga on hold.

But that doesn't mean studios haven't seen an increase in support from the community.

Throughout the 2020 lockdown many were able to participate through online classes, and post-lockdown attendance numbers bounced back with people eager to get back into the community.

Dance Whanganui's Irina Kapeli said that the last few weeks had been the worst of the pandemic thus far in terms of attendance.

Kapeli said having so many people isolating was hurting their class sizes.

Similarly, Anna Chandulal of Ballet Whanganui said that her class numbers had also taken a hit.

Chandulal's main concern was not the absence of families, but instead the absence of 5- to 6-year-olds participating in her junior classes.

She said that during the 2020 lockdown, many of the children who had previously or would have shown an interest in participating in ballet were brought home, as after the lockdown it was difficult to get those young children back into the routine of attending classes.

Chandulal has had to rebuild the attendance to her beginner classes over the last year, an effort that is once again being hampered by many needing to self-isolate.

She also said that there may be a financial explanation for the lack of class numbers.

"I do think that people are feeling a bit of a bite financially, and when that happens unfortunately classes dance or Pilates or yoga are seen as a luxury, something that people can cut back on," Chandulal said.

However, while the new year has been a time of struggle for some, for others it has also been a time where many have paid more focus to self-care, in which yoga can often play a part.

Tash Brechmanis of Whanganui yoga studio Yogabee said while class sizes had to be reduced due to social distancing, the studio has still seen a lot of support from the community.

Similarly, Eddy Kennedy of Yoga with Eddy said the pandemic had left people looking for a return to a kind of normality, and an increased enthusiasm for yoga.

"People are wanting to come back, they want to be here."

While this uncertainty has brought some difficulties to studios operators said they were grateful that patrons were exercising caution, choosing to stay home if they feel unwell, even if they test negative for Covid.