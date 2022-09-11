Strong wind watch for Whanganui for Monday evening

A strong wind watch has been issued for central parts of the North Island, including Whanganui.

MetService says west to northwest winds are expected to rise to gale over the central North Island at times from late afternoon on Monday through to Tuesday morning. Strong wind watches are in force for exposed parts of Taranaki, Hawke's Bay (south of Hastings) and the Tararua District.

A wind watch has also been issued for Whanganui, Manawatū and Horowhenua for a short period on Monday evening.

Westerly winds may approach severe gale for a time in exposed places in the four hours from 6pm to 10pm Monday.

People are advised to keep up to date with latest forecasts in case any changes are made or further areas are added.