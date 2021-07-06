Strong wind watch for Whanganui and Taihape

A strong wind watch is in place for parts of the Whanganui region. Photo / NZME

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for parts of the region, including northern areas of Whanganui and Taihape.

For the period between 6pm Tuesday and 5am Wednesday, we can expect north-to -northwest winds that may approach severe gales in exposed places, MetService said.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for the Mt Taranaki area for the period 8pm Tuesday to 3am Wednesday. MetService says rainfall amounts may approach short-duration warning criteria.

Meanwhile, temperatures in parts of the central North Island dropped to a teeth-chattering -11.2C this week.

The coldest part of the country early on Monday was in Waiouru, which felt the bite of -11.2C shortly before 6am.

It's time to tie down the trampoline – we're expecting some strong winds in Whanganui this evening. MetService has issued a strong wind watch for parts of the Whanganui district. Keep up to date with the latest weather information at MetService.https://t.co/pjbx2YRhCI — Whanganui DC (@WhanganuiDC) July 6, 2021

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a high-pressure weather system sitting over the country for the past few days had resulted in the very low temperatures.

Whanganui recorded its fourth-warmest June since records began with an average temperature last month of 12.1C. That was 1.7C higher than normal.

Strong Wind Watch issued for CTAGO, CLUTH, DNEDN, FIORD, MARLB, NTAGO, SLAKE, STHLD, TAIHP, TNAKI, WGNUI https://t.co/R1aCgslbsZ — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) July 5, 2021

The average maximum temperature for the city was 15.6C (the second highest on record) and the average low was 8.7C (fourth highest).

This is according to new data from Niwa, which reported that overall it was New Zealand's warmest June on record.