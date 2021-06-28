Heavy snow for Taihape, Desert Rd warning

Photo / File

Heavy snow could fall in the Taihape area today as an active cold front and south-to-southwesterly winds tracks north across the North Island.

Numerous weather warnings are in force.

In a Heavy Snow Watch notice for the Taihape area for the period from 11am to 5pm Tuesday MetService has forecast snow to 400m. Snow accumulations may approach warning criteria above 700m.

A road snowfall warning is in place for the Napier-Taupō Rd (until midday Tuesday) and the Desert Road (until 5pm Tuesday).

MetService said significant snow was expected from late Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening on the Desert Road. In the six hours between 11am and 5pm Tuesday, 5cm to 10cm of snow can be expected to settle on the road, mainly about southern parts.

Waka Kotahi has urged motorists driving on SH11/Desert Road and SH5 Napier-Taupō Road today to prepare for winter driving conditions, including snow and ice.

Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said further road closures were possible and motorists should plan ahead and drive prepared with a spare tire, charged cellphone, blankets, snacks and a bottle of water in case they break down.

"Plan ahead, allow extra time for your journeys and drive to the road and weather conditions. Maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front, slow down and be prepared for unexpected hazards."

Meanwhile, as one part of the country is coated in snow, those in Horowhenua are facing the possibility they may run out of water.

The Horowhenua District Council has pleaded for thousands of residents in Levin, Tokomaru and Shannon to reduce or stop using water immediately.

Due to the recent rain, water-treatment plants have struggled to effectively treat the muddy river water for the region's drinking water supplies.

"If residents don't act to reduce water usage or stop completely if they're able, there is a real risk that the water supply will run out and the community will need to rely on bottled water or water tanker supplies to service their minimum requirements," the council said.