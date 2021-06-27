Whanganui weather: Wet and cloudy start to the week before sun takes hold

Whanganui is looking at a week of dreary weather to begin with, turning to cooler but sunnier days by the week's end. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is looking towards a week beginning with flat and banal weather as a cold Antarctic air mass makes its way across the country.

But the cloud and rain is supposed to give way by the latter part of the week, paving the way for a weekend of sunny but chilly weather.

Metservice meteorologist Andy Best said this week wasn't looking terrible, but there would be some spots of bad weather to look out for.

"[Today] it's generally going to be cloudy and showery being in a strong westerly flow, so we're looking at a maximum of 15C, but the overnight minimum is 5C.

"That's because we've got a series of cold fronts moving up the country, bringing cold air from the Antarctic.

"By Tuesday, these temperatures are continuing their trend downwards, so just some early cloud and showers. The downside is that there will be quite strong southwesterlies in exposed parts of Whanganui."

Best said Wednesday was looking much the same, with cloud cover beginning to clear.

"It's not a bad day at all, just partly cloudy and some southerlies - not strong but they'll be there."

Looking ahead to Thursday, Whanganui was looking at a fine day.

"There'll be plenty of sunshine, but the maximum will be just 14C and an overnight minimum of 3C, meaning there could be some ground frosts by Friday morning.

"Finally on Friday, we're looking out another fine day with a ridge well and truly anchored over New Zealand. Plenty of sunshine, and the winds will be more northeasterly."

Best said the week would get better by the day.

"The general trend is we are expecting a cold outbreak over the country, some rain initially, and then a ridge moves in over the latter part of the week.

"At this stage the weekend forecast isn't looking too bad either, so the outlook is positive."