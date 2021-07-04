Whanganui weather: Fine days, cold nights - but how long will it last?

A surfer takes advantage of a clear, sunny afternoon at Castlecliff Beach on Sunday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

A surfer takes advantage of a clear, sunny afternoon at Castlecliff Beach on Sunday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Stunning blue skies and fine days have made for some chilly nights over the past few days but wetter, warmer weather is on the way for Whanganui.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the remainder of Sunday would bring mainly clear skies, with a high of 15C.

"The minimum temperature overnight on Sunday is projected to be 2C, and areas further in land will be much colder than that," Makgabutlane said

"The clear skies will continues into Monday, with very similar conditions."

Makgabutlane said temperatures were forecast to be a little warmer overnight on Monday.

"Whanganui will get down to around 4C.

"Into Tuesday we start to see things changing a little bit.

"There will be more cloud drifting in, especially in the evening, and we may see a few sprinklings of rain."

Makgabutlane said Wednesday was set to be wet.

"At this point, most of the rain will fall on Wednesday, and things will gradually ease from there.

"Thursday might bring a few passing showers."

Temperatures would rise slowly through the week as northwest winds picked up, Makgabutlane said.

"It's slightly warmer air mass, so we'll see conditions a couple of degrees warmer than what they'll be on Sunday and Monday.

"It'll be around 17C on Tuesday, and the same again on Wednesday."

Those northwest winds would turn southwesterly on Thursday.

"It's definitely a mixed bag over the next few days. There's a bit of everything," Makgabutlane said.