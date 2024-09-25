Stress test: Ruapehu council checks emergency responses

Ruapehu District Council has tested its emergency response systems and personnel in a civil defence training exercise.
The exercise simulating the impacts of a fictional cyclone was designed to build the skills, confidence and readiness of council staff to respond effectively to emergencies and severe weather, including wind, heavy rain, flooding, road closures and the need for evacuation.
Emergency Management Officer Andy Chambers said severe weather events were becoming increasingly common in the Ruapehu district because of climate change.
With active volcanoes dominating the landscape, the region also faces the significant threat of eruptions and lahars.