Stress test: Ruapehu council checks emergency responses

Civil defence and emergency management is a core responsibility of councils.

“As the frontline responders in times of crisis, we need to ensure that every staff member is equipped with the knowledge and capability to act swiftly and confidently in the face of disasters,” Chambers said.

The fictional cyclone scenario involved known district hazards, such as flooding in flood-prone areas, road closures, evacuations, and the co-ordination of welfare services for affected communities.

“Training exercises like this one allow us to stress-test our systems, develop our people, and build resilience within our community.

“Over the past six months, we’ve had a programme of upskilling staff to ensure they are ready for any event. This includes online training through the Civil Defence Integrated Training Framework, which covers all aspects of emergency management and response.”

External agencies including St John Ambulance and local radio station Cruise FM took part in the exercise, helping to test public information capability.

“No matter how many times you’ve been through an emergency, ongoing training is critically important. We learned a lot and identified several key areas for improvement,” Chambers said.

