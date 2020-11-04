Strange Bedfellows: Art on show at Quirky Fox gallery, Hawera

Emblem by Ohakea-based artist Meredith Marsone is one of the works on show in Strange Bedfellows at Quirky Fox Gallery in Hawera. Photo / Supplied

When Vicki Fox had to cancel the planned November exhibition at her Quirky Fox Gallery in Hawera, she was devastated.

"While the cancellation was completely understandable, it came at the worst possible time," she said.

"It was five days before opening and at one of the busiest times of the year with several festivals on in Taranaki over the next few weeks."

Determined not to go without an exhibition Fox turned to a friend for advice and in collaboration with Beautiful Bizarre magazine editor Danijela Purssey the gallery has been able to open Strange Bedfellows this week.

"It is an eclectic and diverse exhibition featuring some of the best established and emerging Australian and New Zealand new contemporary artists," Fox says.

"This incredible exhibition features a range of originals and prints ranging from pop surreal oil paintings to exquisite photographs."

Strange Bedfellows includes works by Australian fine art and fashion photographer Aaron McPolin.

McPolin's work focuses on subculture shining a light upon taboo realms and giving the audience an insight into other worlds they may never have experienced or fully understood.

Australian-based ceramic artist Ruth Ju-Shih Li's work features meticulously constructed flowers littered with birds and wings evoking images of utopia and exploring the idea of life, death and time.

Northland-based contemporary artist Gillian Buckley's graphite drawings often show every freckle and fine hair etched on paper. Many of her depictions of people and animals are coated with washes of silver powder giving them dream-like haziness

Ohakea-based artist Meredith Marsone's work is part of a new international movement of painting termed "disrupted realism" which explores methods of combining realism and abstraction.

"I am so pleased to be showing work by these internationally renowned artists after having to cancel the planned exhibition," says Fox.

"Much like the rest of 2020, bringing Strange Bedfellows together has been a roller coaster."

Strange Bedfellows: Quirky Fox Gallery, 205a High St, Hawera until November 30. Gallery hours are 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 1pm Saturday.