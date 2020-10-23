Whanganui Camera Club tipping the hat to city's heritage as part of annual exhibition

President of the Whanganui Camera Club John Smart has been part of the club for four years. Photo / Logan Tutty

The Whanganui Camera Club is paying homage to the town's strong heritage as part of its annual exhibition.

As part of Whanganui Heritage Month, the camera club has dedicated one of its walls in the Community Arts Centre in Taupō Quay to photographs of historic Whanganui buildings and places.

The week-long exhibition kicks off on Saturday with a wide variety of styles, techniques and expressions on display.

The heritage photos will be on display in the back gallery, with a mix of older historic photos with recently taken photos of heritage sites.

President John Smart said about 25 of the club's 70 members are exhibiting their work.

"We run our internal competitions all through the year, field trips and competitions, but we put on an annual exhibition for the public."

Smart said this year has been different because of Covid-19 but, through social media, the club has been able to run various digital competitions to keep members entertained and engaged.

"We run about 18 competitions year, we had to cancel just one this year due to lockdown.

"We managed through this year as well as you can."

On the Saturday, a room will be set up for people to have their portraits taken and printed,

Smart said.

The exhibition is

open on Saturday and Sunday from 9am-2pm, and 10am-2pm from Monday to Friday at the Community Arts Centre.