Steelform Whanganui to face Wellington Centurions in final pre-season game

Veteran Craig Clare is set to start at fullback for Steelform Whanganui this weekend. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Saturday will be the last opportunity for fringe players to push their case for inclusion and for senior squad members to sharpen up before the Bunnings Heartland Championship kicks off on August 21.

Steelform Whanganui are off down to Porirua to face a likely very strong Wellington Centurions team – the official feeder squad into the Wellington Lions for the NPC.

While Whanganui has a recorded victory over a Wellington Development XV at Cooks Gardens in 2019, the capital union often fields several different iterations of representative teams of various qualities.

This year, the Development XV and Centurions squads have been amalgamated into Wellington Centurions, coached by Kent Harris and made up of players who were in the Lions preseason mix.

As such, Whanganui coach Jason Caskey is expecting a tough hit-out.

"You'd think so, much the same as the Hawke's Bay [Development] boys, they'll be pretty strong – which is what you need."

After the Town vs Country trial and two preseason matches, Caskey has been pleased with the efforts of a couple of newcomers as well as a returning face.

"There's been a few that have put their hand up. Young Peceli [Malanicagi] put his hand up, Ben Whale's found some good stuff.

"Kieran Hussey's done some reliable stuff as well."

Apprentice player Ezra Malo, who did double duty at the weekend by joining the Whanganui Under 20's on Sunday and earning a Heartland Hurricanes U20 call-up, has also looked comfortable at fullback.

"He's shown, in a year or two, he's definitely got the potential to be a good Whanganui player," said Caskey of the teenager, having coached his legendary father Ace Malo for many seasons.

Coming out of WRFU Senior club rugby, prop Gordon Coogan has also impressed but suffered a setback with a shoulder injury against Hawke's Bay Development, while lock Matt Brown tweaked his rib cartilage.

Of Whanganui's two loose forward veterans, flanker Jamie Hughes will need at least one more week's recovery, while incumbent skipper Campbell Hart is 50-50 to play this weekend, subject to the team's physio review and his own confidence levels.

"He trained a bit last night, had a bit of contact, but we'll assess it again [Thursday] night," said Caskey.

"Rather [rested] than be one week short, and be out for 3-4 weeks [reinjured]."

The coach confirmed that one veteran will definitely regain his place as the former Highlander Craig Clare will play his first representative fixture of the season.

"We'll probably start him at No15 but he'll get game time at No10, give Dane [Whale] a break."

With Horowhenua-Kapiti looming on the horizon and Whanganui wanting a better start than their last Heartland Championship campaign – three losses in a row in 2019 before winning their way to the final – Caskey will look for players showing good discipline when put under pressure.

"You look at the test match at the weekend, [penalties] cost the All Blacks a bit.

"[Wellington], they're a strong team, you can't afford to give any penalties. But so far, I haven't been aware of it hurting us badly, I think it's around 10 [per game].

"Touch wood, hopefully that carries on."

The Centurions hammered the full Wairarapa Bush Heartland squad 45-10 last weekend in their first game of seven matches.

Under Harris and a coaching staff that includes 2011 World Cup-winner Piri Weepu, the Centurions combine promising youth with veterans and consistent performers from the Wellington RFU club scene.

As the main pathway to NPC, as well as a weigh-station for fringe Lions squad members to get on-field minutes, Harris will be giving his team a programme designed to get them mentally and physically ready for first class footy.

"The expectations are the same as they would be for those in the [Lions] squad, as we give the players the experience of a high-performance campaign.

"The players involved will be in a setup that is mirroring the top side, there will be a jump in expectation and responsibility on and off the field, all within understanding the next level," Harris said.

"Those in the Lions squad who need more game time, as well as those returning from injury often play for us, so there can be some players that go up and down between the two teams."

Whanganui will depart town at around 10am, stopping in Levin for lunch, then carrying on to Porirua for kickoff at 2.30pm.