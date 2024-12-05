Advertisement
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Firefighters battling large Whanganui vegetation fire; State Highway 3 closed

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
NZTA is advising road users to avoid a section of SH3 that has been closed because of a fire. Photo / NZME

Firefighters are battling a large scrub fire on both sides of State Highway 3, west of Whanganui.

The road was closed for a time to prevent visibility issues for drivers from the smoke but reopened about 1.30pm on Friday.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Chris Dalton said firefighters were still fighting a fire in Kai Iwi that was burning on both sides of SH3.

It was a substantial fire initially but the bulk of the fire had been knocked back, he said.

Arborists from the Whanganui District Council were also in attendance to assist with dropping some of the trees, he said.

Two fire trucks, three water tankers from Whanganui and five rural crews were responding.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised road users to avoid the section of SH3.

Late Friday morning, NZTA said SH3, between Pukerimu Rd and Rangitatau East Rd, was closed because of a roadside hedge fire.

“Emergency services are on site, as windy conditions have blown the fire across the road. Fire crews are currently battling the blaze on both sides of the state highway.”

The road closure began at 11.30am. It reopened about 1.30pm under stop/go management.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area, delay their journey or use an alternative route.”

Dalton said the cause of the fire was not yet clear.

“Scrub fires are always difficult when they’re on hills because of access ... they’re always labour intensive.”

The scrub fire burning on both sides of the highway would cause visibility issues for drivers, he said.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

