Stan Walker to speak and perform in Whanganui as part of nationwide book tour

Stan Walker is in Whanganui on Thursday, speaking and performing as part of his nationwide book tour. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi musician Stan Walker will be in Whanganui this week on an eleven-stop tour of the country promoting his new book, Impossible: My Story.

Born in Melbourne, Walker grew up in New Zealand in a home plagued by family violence and drug abuse.

In 2009, he was the winner of the final season of Australian Idol, before soon racking up a list of four Platinum certified albums, four Platinum singles, ten Gold singles, and multiple number one airplay hits.

The new book explores Walker's journey through life, including his childhood, his musical success, and his recent battle with the cancer-causing genetic mutation CDH1, which resulted in the removal of his stomach.

According to Walker, the book is a reflection on his life up to today.

"I'm about to turn 30, and I feel overwhelmingly blessed to be where I am today. With all the trials and tribulations, I am still thankful," Walker said.

"Coming to the end of a very long chapter in my life, I decided that now was the perfect time to write this book and share my story – the full story – for the very first time."

The event at the War Memorial Centre on Thursday night is promised to be "an intimate evening up close and personal with Stan".

Walker will be joined by comedian, mental health advocate, and previous New Zealander of the Year Mike King to discuss the book, before performing acoustic renditions of some of his greatest hits.

*Tickets start from $65 and can be purchased from Ticketspace.