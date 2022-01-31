The hall can be found at 397 Wellington Road. Photo / Supplied

The hall can be found at 397 Wellington Road. Photo / Supplied

Stage one of the Marton RSA and Citizens Memorial Hall upgrade has been completed, and bookings will be taken from January 31.

The work included reinstating the ceiling following asbestos removal, interior painting, staining of the woodwork, and refurbishing the floors. Safety compliance systems have been upgraded, and wiring installed to allow for Wi-Fi.

The hall, located at 397 Wellington Road, was allocated $500,000 from the Government's Provincial Growth Fund as part of an almost $12.4 million contribution to New Zealand's town halls and war memorials in 2020.

Stage two of the project involves replacing the high windows in the main hall, renovating the main bathrooms (to enable full accessibility) and adding a new fire exit door from the main hall.

This will be completed while the building is open for bookings.

For inquiries about bookings, please contact Kelly Ross: Kelly.ross@rangitikei.govt.nz