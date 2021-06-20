Sport Whanganui and Mainstreet Whanganui collaborate on 'volunteer card'

The Whanarere whānau volunteered en masse for the Downer New Zealand Masters Games this year. Photo / Arahi Hagger

Sport Whanganui and Mainstreet Whanganui are joining forces this year to reward the volunteers who help in sport and active recreation.

National Volunteer Week 2021, Te Wiki Tūao ā-Motu, runs from June 20-26 and the organisations have announced they are launching a Volunteer Card to be distributed to the volunteers they are calling "Community Champions".

The card will be out in July and give the champions access to special deals from Mainstreet businesses.

Volunteer Week celebrated the gift of people's time and energy to their passion or cause, Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas said.

"Then there's the connections made that make our lives richer. The team at Sport Whanganui see the difference volunteers make to people's lives through sport and active recreation, especially for our tamariki and rangatahi."

Sport Whanganui is also creating a Community Champions Network. The Volunteer Card is a part of that "to show the champions some love all year round".

Sport Whanganui asked Mainstreet to partner in the card and Mainstreet manager Des Warahi said it would be happy to do so.

"A number of our members have chosen to become part of the Community Champions Network. Local business owners understand the true value and many hours given to keep our community active and connected."

Being active helped every aspect of a person's wellbeing, Jonas said.

"If we look to Te Whare Tapa Whā, a holistic Māori model of wellbeing that includes taha tinana, taha hinengaro, taha wairua, taha whānau and taha whenua, sport and active recreation supports the pillars and foundation of wellbeing with ways to get fit, build connections, understand our place in the world and appreciate the environment we are privileged to have."

The champions had a major role in keeping people active, he said.

Some volunteers have already registered for the Volunteer Card. Those who would like to register can do so by contacting their club secretary. When the cards are ready, clubs will collect them from Sport Whanganui for distribution.