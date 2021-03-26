Speedway: Fireworks guaranteed at Whanganui's Oceanview tonight

Dennis Black (82V) was a star blocker at the recent Stockcar Teams Champs, and will put those skills to work on Saturday night. Photo / SB O'Hagan Photography

After a pit-stop due to Covid-19, the speedway season hits Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway tonight, for its final phase.

And fireworks are guaranteed, both on the track and in the air above Oceanview.

Superstocks are the feature class, with the running of the West Coast Superstocks and three memorial races.

Up to 30 drivers will compete in races to remember the late Noel Kensington, George Podjursky and Craig Heibner.

The final race of the night will see the West Coast title on the line in a 15-lap one-off race.

Despite competing events in Palmerston North and Gisborne, a strong field has been assembled, with cars from Stratford, Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay and Bay Park on hand to race against the locals.