Speedway: Wanganui Warriors ready to rumble

Warriors driver Zane Dykstra (centre) admires the work on his cousin Elias' car as the crew at Display Associates finish the signage on his 38V machine. Photo / Supplied

The Wanganui Warriors Superstock Team head to Palmerston North today in anticipation of a massive weekend.

The occasion? The ENZED New Zealand Superstock Teams Champs at Palmerston North Speedway, which has become the biggest event on the national speedway calendar.

The two-day event draws thousands of people from all around the country each year, and gives a multi-million dollar shot in the arm to the Manawatū economy.

Thirteen teams will contest qualifying races tonight, with the focus not only on winning, but on scoring enough points to get into tomorrow night's finals.

The Warriors haven't made the finals since 2015, when they finished runners-up to the Palmerston North Panthers, in what is regarded as one of the best finals ever.

But hopes are high for the new-look team, picked by selectors Jimmy Baxter, Evan Mooney, Dion Mooney and team manger Cameron Jurgens.

Shaun Smith (53V) captains the team, and will lead from the front. His new car this season is a standout in the class, and Smith drives with 110 per cent commitment when he carries the Warriors livery.

Three young drivers have been chosen - Elias Dykstra (28V), his cousin Zane Dykstra (38V) and Dylan Marshall (57V). All made their debuts for the Warriors at races before Christmas, and all showed tremendous potential.

The veteran of the team is Shane Kells (87V), who drove a stellar race against Gisborne in December. His blocking of the Gisborne lead cars was a pivotal faction in the Warriors' win in that race. Max Holloway is the sixth driver, and has to be ready to step in at a moment's notice should one of the drivers get injured.

The Warriors face the Gisborne Giants first up on Saturday, with the Giants strengthened by the return of Peter Rees and Jamie Hamilton. Whilst history will suggest that the Giants, runners-up last year, will be too good for the Warriors, anything can happen once the green flag drops.

The second race is against the Manawatu Mustangs, and the Warriors will definitely be targeting this race for a win.

Much interest centres on Mustangs driver Rebecca Barr, the first woman to compete at Teams Champs when she drove two years ago. Barr was unlucky to miss selection for the Panthers this year, with rookie superstock driver Luke Miers being preferred.

Due to renovations at Central Energy Trust Arena, the capacity is slightly down this year, but around 15,000 spectators are expected each night, with Sunday night's finals likely to again sell out.

Trevor Greig added another trophy to his collection at Baypark last weekend. Photo / SB O'Hagan Photography

Meanwhile, local stockcar driver Trevor Greig (81V) will take a weekend off racing after a breakthrough performance in the North Island Stockcar Championship at Baypark last weekend.

Greig took third place overall, with some outstanding driving on a difficult track, including a victory in the second championship heat.

The event was won by Aucklander Gary Lonergan, with Stratford's Sheldon Arapere second, and completed an outstanding season for the duo. Lonergan won the Stockcar Grand Prix and finished third in the New Zealand Stockcar Championship for a clean sweep of podiums, while Arapere was a model of consistency, finishing second in each of the three Speedway New Zealand events.

Kihikihi's Ben Ellis won the New Zealand Stockcars at Napier, and the only other track in the country to provide a podium placing was Wanganui, with Kaelin Mooney (26V) finishing third in the Stockcar Grand Prix at Gisborne, and Greig's performance last weekend.

It's been a fantastic few weeks for Greig, who also won the Charlie Berntsen Trophy Stockcars at Whanganui on New Year's Eve. With the West Coast Stockcars to be run at Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway next Saturday night, Greig will certainly feature among the favourites.

But first there's a weekend of full-contact, no-holds-barred superstock teams racing to enjoy, and local fans will be hoping that this is indeed the Year of the Warrior.