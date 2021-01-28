SPCA still searching for person who dumped newborn puppies at Whanganui beach

The surviving eight puppies found at the North Mole have moved into a foster home with their surrogate mother Nanook. Photo / Supplied

The surviving eight puppies found at a Whanganui beach on Tuesday afternoon have moved into a foster home.

A member of the public found nine newborn puppies in a box at the North Mole but the smallest died the next day.

SPCA area manager Danny Auger said the centre was caring for a dog called Nanook who took them in immediately.

"She had just weaned her own babies so we thought of her as a potential surrogate for these vulnerable puppies. Nanook was so excited at the sight of them and has accepted them happily and is feeding them incredibly well. Their chances are greatly improved under the care of a surrogate."

On Wednesday, Nanook and the eight pups went into a foster home where they can be in a calm and dedicated environment and the pups will grow.

"Thank you so much to every one of you who has wished them well and offered to help," Auger said.

The puppies' plight has attracted a huge amount of outrage and interest on social media, with many people offering help.

SPCA is still seeking information about the dumping so please call (06) 345 3369 if you know anything.