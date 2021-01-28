Whanganui's Pauls Rd Live music festival back for a good cause in 2021

Local band Dusta perform at Pauls Road Live 2020. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Pauls Road Live music festival in Whanganui East is back again this year, and proceeds will be given to Gabby's Starlit Hope Charity.

Tickets go on sale on February 1.

Whanganui residents Dean and Marian Butler have opened their property at 42 Pauls Rd to the public every year since 2008, and the money raised at this year's event will once again go to Whanganui families who have children undergoing cancer treatment.

Organiser Freddy Loveridge said about 600 people attended the festival in 2020, and all the artists performing at this year's edition would be local.

"We normally bring in an out-of-town act, but a lot of people have been saying 'nah, just keep it local'," Loveridge said.

"For the first time it'll all be just local guys, so let's see what happens."

Gabby's Starlit Hope Charity was set up by Gabby Devine (a relative of Loveridge's partner Kerry O'Sullivan) in early 2014, after she was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma the previous year.

Devine died in 2015 at the age of 13, but her charity has continued in her honour.

"After expenses, we managed to get $10,000 to four Whanganui families that had sick children last year," Loveridge said.

Acts for 2021 are The Replicants, Whiskey Mama, Hot Potato, Heavy Water, Richard Littlejohn, Kessel and Burn the Machines.

Loveridge said because there were so many acts to get through, the first band would be on stage at 11.30am.

"We'll go through to 6.30pm-7pm at the latest, just so we don't get in trouble with noise control and things like that.

"We've got a pretty diverse line-up. There are a couple of acoustic acts, and a couple of bands playing original material. The rest of it's recognisable stuff, so there's something for everyone, I think.

"The whole family can come along, and people can just bring whatever their tipple is and their own food if they want to. They can buy barbecue food there as well.

"It's just a great, cruisy day."

• Tickets for Pauls Road Live are $20 and go on sale next week at The Gatshack, 71 Ridgway St.