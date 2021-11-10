Space brings in night market co-ordinator

Kelly Horrocks (left) and Sarah Williams at Space Studio and Gallery are preparing for Make and Marvel in December. Photo / Paul Brooks

Kelly Horrocks is the event co-ordinator of Make and Marvel, the night markets operated by Space Studio and Gallery and its curator, Sarah Williams.

"Sarah and I are friends, so it's nice to be able to help out and bring the vision to life," she says. Kelly has some ideas she'd like to see implemented, including workshops for people who want to try something new.

"The whole ethos of Make and Marvel is that concept of the whole process — of learning, creating and selling," says Sarah. "We're trying to drive that, and Space is keen to have workshops as part of the vibe here, so it makes sense to make it more than just a one-off thing and incorporate that into what we're doing."

Kelly says there is space upstairs to make that happen. "That would be a plan, long term."

Sarah says there are similarities in the way she and Kelly work.

"I thought it would be a nice fit … and because Kelly has done the night market event multiple times, she has a good idea of how I run it, and as a stallholder, knowing where things can be tweaked. I'm coming at it from an event management point of view, whereas she is coming at it from a vendor's perspective. We've done night markets for a long time, but we've rebranded it and it's a completely new model, so it's been nice for me to have Kelly come in and give some feedback and add to the vision."

Kelly says they have a number of makers already on board.

"We put it out to our previous vendors — who have been with Sarah for years — and I'm sending it out to various people I've come across in my few years I've been doing markets around the area, just to even it out."

She says there is a danger of the event being top heavy with a particular kind of art, so she's trying to spread the styles and media across the artistic spectrum.

"We want a bit more of a range for those people coming to shop. We've got 21 sites — we've got basic table sites and this year we're bringing in artists' sites where they can use a table space and also the wall." She says it's for people who don't have enough stock for a gallery show but need some wall space to hang some of their art.

"We want a nice, well-rounded event with good variety," says Sarah. "The nice thing about including the artist's wall is that it harks back to our first night market events where they would be like little pop-up artists' galleries. It's a nice mix of what we have done before and the new event."

Make & Marvel Christmas edition

• Where: 18 Saint Hill St

• When: Friday, December 10 & Saturday, December 11.

• Market Hours: 5.30-8.30pm

• Workshops: 5.30-8.30pm running Thursday, Friday & Saturday nights

The night market will run alongside the current Space Studio & Gallery exhibition schedule and the following artists will be showing:

• Gallery One: Amy Blackburn

• Gallery Two: Brigham Anderson

• Pop Up Gallery: MB Stoneman

Permanent artist studios upstairs at the venue will also be open and available during the event.

Masks are encouraged.

Space is seeking expressions of interest from makers for this event. Enquire to Kelly: info@spacestudiogallery.co.nz Make and Marvel has its own Facebook page or you can connect through Space Studio and Gallery Facebook page. The new link for 'Events' at Space is: https://spacestudiogallery.co.nz/events/