An offshore wind farm in Hartlepool, England. Photo / AP

Government moves to stipulate how companies can investigate the potential for offshore renewable energy have been welcomed by companies hoping to set up wind farms in the South Taranaki Bight.

Minister of Energy and Resources Megan Woods released a discussion document last week proposing ways environmental and cultural concerns could be catered for when companies investigate the viability of an offshore renewable energy project.

The Government said it wants to implement rules around how offshore renewable energy could be produced by 2024 and “may implement them sooner where it is feasible”.

But first, it wants feedback on what it proposes should be in place to guide companies carrying out feasibility checks before potential renewable energy developments can be constructed.

A consortium of three different companies - BlueFLoat Energy, Energy Estate and Elemental Group - announced plans to build an offshore wind farm in South Taranaki in November.

Elemental Group’s director Nick Jackson said the proposals showed the Government was focused on creating a clean, renewable energy future.

“We welcome the announcement of the public consultation which will open the opportunity for developers to progress feasibility work with greater certainty earlier.”

Jackson said the consortium supported the importance given to the role mana whenua/mana moana would play in any future renewable energy development.

“In Minister Woods’ own words only developers that are truly respectful of tangata whenua will be successful.”

The discussion document stated Māori may have a broad range of interests in the development of an offshore renewable energy industry.

“We understand that recognising these interests is integral to assessing feasibility.”

NZ Super Fund and Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners are working to see if their own offshore wind farm could be feasible in South Taranaki.

Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) is leading the feasibility work and its senior business development manager Giacomo Caleffi said Woods’ announcement validated the work they had done already.

“As well as assessing technical considerations such as wind resource, environmental baselines, and energy market conditions, we have also evaluated industry capabilities already available in Taranaki that could be applied to an offshore wind project and set up a technical working group to discuss environmental monitoring requirements.”

A statement from the joint venture says it will be deploying a floating LiDAR (wind measurement device) off the South Taranaki coast and has joined a consortium with two other developers to install a fixed LiDAR on Beach Energy’s Kupe gas platform in the new year.

Caleffi said the joint venture had begun conversations with iwi, local government, and others with a particular interest in the proposed development.

“Building understanding and support among the communities in which we are operating is essential, and getting the public’s view of how a regulatory system should be set up is an important part of that,” Caleffi said.

“Any investor needs certainty in order to commit. That means a regulatory system that is fit for purpose for the long-term – and the only way to get such a system is to involve the whole community in the design process.”

Caleffi said the April deadline for submissions struck a good balance between giving everyone who wanted to submit the opportunity to do so and allowing potential developers to get on with the job.

Submissions are open from December until April before a second discussion document is released later in 2023 on ways to manage the construction, operation and decommissioning stages of offshore renewable energy infrastructure.

Four of the Taranaki iwi are in the area where offshore energy production is being proposed. They are: Taranaki, Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui and Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi.

All have been approached for comment.

Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi tumu whakaere (chairman) Mike Neho said while there was support for renewable energy environmental concerns had to be taken seriously.

“We do have a clear climate change strategy.

“Renewable energy is always on the table in regards to supporting those initiatives.”

Neho would not comment on specific proposed wind farms off South Taranaki.

“We’ve had discussions with several companies that are thinking of it.”

Neho said the iwi along the South Taranaki coast - made up of Taranaki, Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui and Ngaa Rauru - were working together to make sure all of them were in the same conversation when it came to offshore renewable energy ventures.

He said it was likely there would either be a collective submission on the Government’s discussion document or individual iwi would respond.

The discussion document focuses largely on the feasibility stage of creating offshore renewable energy projects.

It suggests developers take the lead on gathering feasibility information around a potential renewable energy development and the Government be involved in the medium to long term.

There was a strong case that developers carry out feasibility studies via a permit approach, the document proposed.

In order to get one of those permits developers would have to show a certain level of discussion with relevant iwi, hapū, or whānau as well as an understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, mātauranga Māori, tikanga principles and the aspirations or interests of the mana moana of the area.

An “enforcement mechanism” is suggested to make sure iwi involvement is sustained and that could involve penalties for non-compliance.

Woods said technology like wind farms could deliver a clean and stable source of renewable energy.

“...to help us become more energy-independent and avoid the fluctuations in cost of fossil fuels like oil and coal.

“We firmly see Taranaki’s future as still being an energy future. New Zealand has high levels of renewable resources – so we are well positioned globally to create a sustainable energy system for generations to come.”



