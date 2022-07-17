Taranaki musician Juliet McLean will be running a songwriting workshop on July 23. Photo/ Supplied

A songwriting workshop will help musicians hone their skills.

Taranaki musician Juliet McLean will be running a songwriting workshop on July 23. The workshop was originally planned for June but had to be rescheduled due to injury.

Terry Sarten, who is organising this event, says it is great this will now go ahead.

"This songwriting workshop Is for anyone who is looking to hone their songwriting skills. If you can play an instrument, have original musical ideas or are more of a wordsmith/ lyricist looking to find a way into creating musical elements to carry words, this workshop will be an opportunity to explore new song-building skills."

Juliet McLean, who is facilitating the workshop day, has attended songwriting workshops in the United States and is looking forward to passing on the learning and her own experience as a singer-songwriter.

The workshop programme will be led by Juliet and will open the morning session with It Starts with a Song.

She will then look at the parts of a song, how to connect more effectively and the songwriting process.

The next section will focus on prompts such as titles, first lines, themes and harmony.

For the afternoon session, the focus will be on collaboration or co-writing and using resources generated in the morning session to either work in pairs, groups or on your own to begin a song or develop something you have started.

There will be an opportunity to share work at the end of the workshop.

Participants are asked to come with a pen and paper and bring their own instruments if they have one, although there will be a variety of gear available including an electric piano and guitars.

The workshop is limited to 20 participants so people are encouraged to get in quick.

The Details:

What: Community Songwriting Workshop.

When: Saturday, July 23, 10am to 3pm.

Where: Space Studio and Gallery 18 Hill St, Whanganui.

Cost: $10 for students, $15 for adults.

Registration: Visit spacestudiogallery.co.nz/events/

Further information: Contact t Terry Sarten on mobile 021 1516 244 or email tgs@inspire.net.nz