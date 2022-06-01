Terry Sarten and Juliet McLean. Photo / Supplied

Taranaki musician Juliet McLean will be facilitating a songwriting workshop on Saturday, June 18 at Space Studio and Gallery, 18 St Hill St, Whanganui. The Community Songwriting Workshop will run from 10am to 3pm.

Terry Sarten, who is organising the event says this songwriting workshop is for anyone who is looking to hone their song writing skills.

"If you can play an instrument and have original musical ideas or are more of a wordsmith/ lyricist looking to find a way into creating musical elements to carry words, this workshop will be an opportunity to explore new song building skills," he says.

The workshop programme will be led by Juliet and will open the morning session with: "It Starts with a Song". Then look at the parts of a song / How to connect more effectively and your songwriting processes. The next section will focus on Prompts: Titles / First Lines / Themes / Harmony.

The afternoon session will look at Collaboration or Co-writing and using some of the resources generated in the morning session to either work in pairs, groups or on your own to begin a song or develop something you have started.

There will be an opportunity to share work at the end of the workshop.

Participants are asked to come with pen and paper and bring their own instruments if they have one, although there will be a variety of gear available, including an electric piano and guitars.

The songwriter's workshop is $15 ($10 for students). Numbers will be limited to 20 so please register early at spacestudiogallery.co.nz/events/

Juliet McLean has attended song-writing workshops in the United States and is looking forward to passing on the learning and her own experience as a singer songwriter. She will also be performing in the Songwriters in Performance concert that follows the workshop.

The concert is from 4 to 6pm with established songwriters including the Urban Angels and Elise Goodge and Liz de Vegt, who are both known for their work on 'Flow', an album of original music carrying the poetry of Airini Beautrais.

Workshop participants are welcome to join the audience for the Songwriters in Performance with the opportunity to debut material developed in the workshop.

For further info contact Terry Sarten M: 021 1516 244 or E: tgs@inspire.net.nz